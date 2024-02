St. Louis Cardinals v Kansas City Royals KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 12: Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals waits for the start of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Royals announced on Monday that they have signed shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to the largest contract in franchise history.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the deal is worth $288.8 million over 11 years. The deal locks up one of baseball's best young players in Kansas City through his prime.

Witt, 23, is entering his third MLB season. In 158 games last season, he slashed, .276/.319/.495 with 30 home runs, 96 RBI and 49 stolen bases. His 11 triples led the AL.