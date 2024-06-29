Russell Westbrook picks up $4 million player option to stay with Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 28: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Clippers brings the ball up court in the second half of game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 28, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Veteran guard Russell Westbrook is staying with the Los Angeles Clippers for another season. Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, is picking up his $4 million player option to stay in LA, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Nine-time All-Star G Russell Westbrook is picking up his $4 million option and returning to the Los Angeles Clippers. Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5 rebounds and 4.5 assists a season ago. pic.twitter.com/p1sIeJy2tk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2024

After signing with the Clippers in February 2023, Westbrook signed a two-year, $7.8 million with the team last summer. The 35-year-old guard averaged 11.1 points, 5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 68 games with the Clippers last season.

After early season-ending injuries in his career, Westbrook had a major comeback with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and was voted MVP in 2017. He averaged a triple-double in four separate seasons: three with the Thunder, from 2016 to 2019, and another with the Washington Wizards in the 2020-2021 season.

Westbrook's career has slowed in recent years, with a few sluggish seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Clippers, Westbrook is an effective point guard off the bench as a backup to James Harden.