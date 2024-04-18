Safety C.J. Moore among five NFL players reinstated after being suspended for gambling

NFL: DEC 18 Lions at Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 18: Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Detroit Lions on December 18, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Safety C.J. Moore, who was suspended for all of the 2023-24 NFL season due to violating the NFL's gambling policy, has been reinstated by the league and is free to sign with a team.

Moore is one of five players the NFL reinstated, along with receiver Quintez Cephus, defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor, linebacker Rashod Berry and defensive end Shaka Toney.

Of the five, Toney is the only one currently under contract, signed to the Washington Commanders. The other four are free agents after being released following the suspensions. Moore had signed a two-year, $4.5 million deal with Detroit shortly before the suspension was issued. Cephus and Taylor were also with the Lions, while Berry was on the Indianapolis Colts roster.

Three other NFL players were suspended for six games for betting on mobile devices at the team's facility. Detroit receiver Jameson Williams and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere were reinstated after serving four games and Stanley Berryhill signed with the CFL's BC Lions.

After the suspensions were issued, the NFL was scrutinized for not making its gambling policy explicitly clear to players. As Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein reported last year, players are the only league or team employees allowed to bet on other sports besides NFL games. They are also allowed to place bets in their own homes and vehicles, but not in team facilities – including transportation and hotels.

Prior to the most recent penalties, the last NFL player to receive an indefinite suspension for violating the gambling policy was receiver Calvin Ridley, then with the Atlanta Falcons. Ridley missed the entire 2022 season and was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This offseason, he signed with the Titans.