Saints' Chris Olave makes juggling circus TD catch to keep NFC South hopes alive

New Orleans wide receiver Chris Olave picked the right day to have a big day. With his team in a fight to stay in the playoff hunt, Olave reeled in a magnificent 26-yard touchdown catch early in the second half to surge ahead of the Atlanta Falcons.

Here, check it out:

That's a triple-tap grab, tough to do even while alone, and nearly impossible when you're attempting to do it around the helmet of Falcons cornerback Clark Williams III.

The Saints have had an up-and-down year, and came into the day needing to win, and still needing the Buccaneers to lose to the Panthers in order to make the playoffs. But the Olave touchdown, and another the Saints added soon afterward, put them well on the way to controlling what they could control.

In a year, most likely, that Saints fans will want to forget, this was a highlight catch to remember.