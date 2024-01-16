Saints fire longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, per reports

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

The New Orleans Saints are parting ways with offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Now, the team is tasked with mounting a major offensive change for the first time since 2009. Carmichael joined the coaching staff in 2006 as part of Sean Payton's initial staff. He was promoted to lead the offense three years later.

The 52-year-old was the last remaining staff member to remain with the team during that 18-year stretch, as noted by New Orleans.Football reporter Mike Triplett. He leaves the franchise having facilitated some of the best offensive seasons in NFL history.

The Saints finished 9-8 this season and didn't make the playoffs. It was Dennis Allen's second season as head coach and a two-game improvement from the last campaign.

This story will be updated.

