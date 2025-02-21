Saints hire former Chargers coach Brandon Staley to be their defensive coordinator

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 14: Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Brandon Staley didn't work out as Los Angeles Chargers head coach. But the reason he got the job wasn't because of his ability to make decisions on fourth down or manage the clock, things that got away from him with the Chargers.

Staley got his shot because he was a smart defensive coordinator. Staley isn't the first coordinator whose first head-coaching job didn't work out as hoped. The New Orleans Saints understand all that.

New Saints head coach Kellen Moore made one of the key hires for his first staff, getting Staley as his defensive coordinator.

There will be a lot of work to do. The Saints had some aging stars on defense last season and that unit could look a lot different after some salary cap related moves. But it's a long-term move for Moore, and he's hoping Staley can reclaim the magic he had as Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator before the Chargers hired him.