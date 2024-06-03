San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano reportedly facing lifetime ban for betting on baseball

Cleveland Guardians v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 19, 2023: Tucupita Marcano #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates runs off the field during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park on July 19, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images) (Diamond Images/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano is facing a potential lifetime ban from Major League Baseball for allegedly betting on games, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Though specifics aren't yet known, the decision on the ban "could be imminent."

Marcano, 24, has not played for the Padres this season. He went down with a right ACL injury late last season when he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he's been recovering ever since. The Padres then signed him to a one-year deal this past offseason.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!