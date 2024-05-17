Scottie Scheffler locks in after arrest to get in contention at the PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler warms up before the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

By Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Scottie Scheffler shook off the burden of an arrest, a booking and a mug shot on Friday morning to shoot 5-under 66 and put himself right in contention for the PGA Championship.

Just hours after being arrested for a traffic incident that escalated to the point where Scheffler was handcuffed and taken from the course, the world No. 1 carded six birdies to get to 9-under on the tournament, just two strokes behind clubhouse leader Collin Morikawa.

Scheffler attempted to enter Valhalla Golf Club early in the morning, but encountered a police officer who halted him. Stories diverge from there, but the upshot is that Scheffler was detained by police shortly after 6:00 a.m. and booked soon afterward. He returned to the course less than an hour before his scheduled 10:08 a.m. tee time.

Although he was charged with four counts including a felony, Scheffler was dialed in to his golf game from the start, carding a birdie on his very first hole. He would go on to cut stroke after stroke off the advantage of first-round Xander Schauffele, finally catching Schauffele's -9 mark at his 17th hole.

Scheffler will be one of the last to tee off on Saturday. A third major — and second consecutive — is now in sight.

This story is developing.

