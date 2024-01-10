Seahawks reportedly fire longtime head coach Pete Carroll in shocking move

No one saw this one coming.

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly fired longtime head coach Pete Carroll on Wednesday after over a decade with the team.

A shocker in Seattle: Pete Carroll is expected to be out as the Seahawks head coach, per sources. He still could remain in the organization, but not as the head coach. pic.twitter.com/fh4Jo8oMlk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2024

The 2023 Seahawks ended their season 9-8, barely missing the playoffs. They struggled behind their inconsistent starting quarterback Geno Smith.