Seahawks WR Cade Johnson stable, hospitalized as precaution for head and neck injuries in preseason game

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson (88) runs against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Seattle, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson is in stable condition at a local hospital after he apparently sustained head and neck injuries during their preseason opener on Thursday night.

Johnson, late in the first half of the Seahawks’ game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, was seen walking to the medical tent behind their bench at Lumen Field. Nothing outstanding happened on the field, and he didn’t need help getting up or walking off.

A short time later, though, Johnson was stretchered off the field with his head and neck immobilized.

A Seahawks player being taken off the field head and neck immobilized, strapped to a stretcher taking into the tunnel where an ambulance parks during games. Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant walking with him pic.twitter.com/Nie9i4Gqlv — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 11, 2023

Johnson was taken to an ambulance and transported to a local hospital, which the Seahawks quickly said was done as a “precaution” for head and neck injuries. Further specifics are not known, though he is in stable condition.

Cade Johnson is being transported to Harborview Medical Center as a precaution for head and neck injuries. He's in stable condition.



Prayers are up for him. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 11, 2023

Johnson was targeted twice in the preseason game on Thursday, but did not make a catch. He had one carry for two yards.

Johnson is entering his second season with the Seahawks. He had two receptions for 21 yards in three games last year. The 25-year-old went undrafted out of South Dakota State, and signed a one-year, $870,000 deal with Seattle this past offseason.

