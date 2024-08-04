See how close the finish was between Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson in the men's 100 meters

Noah Lyles, of the United States, in lane seven, wins the men's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

The words "photo finish" have never been more applicable than to the end of the men's 100 meters race with the United States' Noah Lyles and Jamaica's Kishane Thompson.

Lyles won by the closest of margins – so close that it appeared to most that Thompson had won. NBC's play-by-play announcer Leigh Diffey called Thompson the winner in the moment during its broadcast.

NOAH LYLES’ OLYMPIC DREAM COMES TRUE!



100M GOLD MEDALIST. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/qR6bkXLHhE — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 4, 2024

However, a winner was not immediately declared as replays and photos were being closely scrutinized. The Jamaican sprinter certainly seemed to think he won, until Lyles came over to tell him that the finish was being reviewed.

Director/camera/producer for NBC that kept Thompson and Lyles in the shot as they were waiting for the photo-finish result....well done.@NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/vMZMJELJyp — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) August 4, 2024

Noah Lyles message after winning gold in 100 Meters after a photo finish between Jamaican Thompson



“AMERICA I TOLD YOU I GOT THIS!” 🗣️#NBC #Olympic2024 #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/yboW4zxteH — Jeannie (@jeanniebrichett) August 4, 2024

Then the photo and slow-motion replay evidence came in and showed that Lyles was indeed the winner. It was close, so very close. Plenty of comparisons were immediately made: By a hair, by a breath, by the blink of the eye. The photo from the Associated Press captures it perfectly.

Noah Lyles, take a bow. pic.twitter.com/PtIAp0szk1 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) August 4, 2024

In the aftermath, many viewers – fans and media alike – criticized NBC for being so quick to call Thompson the winner. Yet the finish was so close and so fast that it's difficult to blame Diffey for calling a result that to the plain eye looked plausibly correct.

NBC awfully quick to give it to Thompson there — Ken Chia, some guy online (@kcchia80) August 4, 2024

Interesting that NBC track announcers initially called 100 m “wrong” (quotes because can’t really blame them, they were working off naked eye). But they seemed confident Jamaica’s Thompson had won. Even after Lyles learned he’d won (by photo finish) they said nothing! #Paris2024 — jill vejnoska (@ajcjillv) August 4, 2024

Shocked that #NBC 's Leigh Diffey announced Kishane Thompson as the winner. It was too close to call. Announcing 101: If you are not 100% sure, wait!

Congratulations to Noah Lyles!#ParisOlympics — Cedric (@CHC1969) August 4, 2024

I just watched the NBC call of the Lyles run, omg so bad



Said Thompson won and then didn’t say a word till 10 seconds after Lyles started celebrating



The world feed or whatever was much better. Was watching bc I didn’t want other events spoiled but was curious on nbc call — Hookah Doncic Fan Club (@MavsAllTheTime) August 4, 2024