SGA's MVP night & OKC's smothering D with Tom Haberstroh and Knicks fan therapy with Jonathan Macri—plus Asa Newell talks NBA Draft | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh saw SGA and the Oklahoma City Thunder lay the absolute smackdown on Anthony Edwards and the Wolves on Thursday evening, and both are ready to declare the series a wrap. Little hope remains for Ant and company in their 0-2 hole, and KOC takes it a step further declaring that the MVP is clearly levels better than Minnesota's young superstar.

Up next, Knicks fans: Kevin sees you, and Kevin hears you. Please sit down, get comfortable, and tell KOC how Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith hurt you. Because that's what his friend and New York Knicks diehard fan Jonathan Macri did after the never-say-die Indiana Pacers did the unthinkable, yet again.

Plus, projected 2025 NBA Draft first-rounder Asa Newell joins Kevin O’Connor from the Combine in Chicago to break down Newell’s game as a floor-spacing, switchable big.

(0:37) Thunder vs. Wolves Game 2 reaction with Tom Haberstroh

(26:27) NBA All-Defensive Team announced

(29:36) Nuggets hire David Adleman as head coach

(31:31) Pacers beat Knicks in heartbreaking fashion

(34:07) Post-game Knicks therapy session with Jonathan Macri

(1:12:27) Asa Newell joins from the NBA Draft Combine

