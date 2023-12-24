Shohei Ohtani sends Ashley Kelly, wife of Dodgers reliever, a Porsche as thank you for husband's jersey number

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani smiles before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) (Kyusung Gong/AP)

Ashley Kelly's #Ohtake17social media campaign for Shohei Ohtani to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers and take her husband's No. 17 has paid off.

First, Ohtani, the duel-threat superstar, signed a massive 10-year, $700 million deal to join the Dodgers, bolstering an already tough World Series contender. Secondly, Ashley Kelly offering up her husband's No. 17, as well as changing the name of couple's baby, Kai, to ShoKai led to Ohtani thanking them with a special gift.

On Saturday, Ashley Kelly opened her front door to a special delivery from Ohtani a new Porsche.

“It’s yours…from Shohei.”



Shohei gifted Joe Kelly’s wife Ashley with a new car for her Ohtake17 campaign. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Vsb3PqMthF — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 24, 2023

"It's yours. From Shohei," Ashley was told. "He wanted to gift you a Porsche."

It is the season of giving, after all, so why not offer up a brand new car as a way of saying thanks for allowing you to get your preferred number back.

Kelly, who will now wear No. 99, would only give up No. 17 which he's worn since 2019, for a special someone.

"I wasn't going to give it up to just anybody," Kelly said earlier this month. "If Shohei keeps performing, he'll be a future Hall of Famer and I'll be able to have my number retired. That's the closest I'll get to the Hall of Fame."