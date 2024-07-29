Simone Biles injury: Star gymnast will compete in team competition despite calf injury at 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles, of United States, competes on the floor exercise during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Bercy Arena, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)

With women's gymnastics qualifications complete, concern rose for Simone Biles after the star gymnast appeared to injure herself between rotations. However, despite the injury, Biles plans to compete in her quest for more Olympic medals in Paris.

During Sunday's qualifiers, Biles went through the first two rotations of qualifying without issue, posting a strong score on bars and a near-perfect score on beam. But during a warm-up tumbling pass ahead of the floor exercise, Biles appeared to injure her left leg. She then went off with the team doctor, but it didn't take long for her to return to the competition.

Biles went on to compete on floor and vault with her left leg taped up. Evidently, the injury did not slow her down: She performed brilliantly on both apparatuses, scoring the top scores on both of those events and securing the top score in the all-around.

Biles's coach Cecile Landi told reporters that the soreness in Biles's left calf was something she had been dealing with for a few weeks, but that she exacerbated it during the warm-up. However, the coach said there was no concern about her being healthy enough to continue competing.

Between the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, Biles has seven medals, and is on track to earn even more. The 27-year-old finished first in the all-around race, and has advanced to the finals on three events — beam, floor and vault, holding the top score in the latter two.

Biles, the all-around gold medalist at the 2016 Olympics, withdrew from the team competition and individual contention in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after suffering a mental block known in the gymnastics world as the "twisties." But Sunday's injury does not look to affect Biles's chances at earning more medals in 2024.

Biles and Team USA, who currently lead the field, will compete in the women's team finals on Tuesday. Biles will compete against teammate and 2020 all-around champion Sunisa Lee for the all-around title on Thursday — becoming the first former all-around champs to compete again for the title — with individual event finals in subsequent days.