Sports world reacts to Sean O'Malley's stunning upset over Sterling at UFC 292: 'Salute that man'

Sean O'Malley celebrates after defeating Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),. (Gregory Payan/AP)

Sean O'Malley, 28, dethroned Aljamain Sterling as UFC bantamweight champion in commanding fashion inside Boston's TD Garden Saturday night.

When Sterling overcommitted on a left hand, O'Malley delivered a smooth counter right to the defending champion's jaw that sent him down to the canvas.

The dramatic result left fellow fighters and fans of the sport stunned, many of them posting their immediate reactions on social media. O'Malley, now the youngest champion on the UFC roster, channeled Britney Spears as he joined the conversation:

Oooops I did it again. 🎉🎉 https://t.co/ckWnJ9Vh8B — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 20, 2023

One of the posts praising O'Malley's win came from none other than NBA star Kevin Durant. "Suga Sean really a different beast. Salute that man," he wrote.

Suga Sean really a different beast. Salute that man — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 20, 2023

The performance represents a new level of stardom for the Montana native. Combat sports social media specialist for TNT, Camatkar Sandhu, noted that the "magnitude of the moment" was evident as UFC made the knockout more accessible for fans everywhere:

The UFC have posted the full Suga Sean O'Malley knockout on social media with no Geo restrictions. They rarely do this especially for a title fight on a PPV. The magnitude of the moment.pic.twitter.com/rnmik0iZRj — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 20, 2023

O'Malley faced a lot of criticism ahead of his first championship fight, and he addressed some of it after his right hand shocked the detractors. There was plenty said about him getting fights because he had the favor of UFC president Dana White. There were also claims that his trash talking ability was better than his ability to finish a UFC fight with emphasis.

On Saturday night, he made sure an analyst knew at least one of those talking points was now disproven:

longtime MMA fighter Matt "The Immortal" Brown also had his doubts about O'Malley ahead of his championship debut. Brown mocked his own take before O'Malley could:

This did not age well 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/1h3liC1wqf — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) August 20, 2023

One fan poked fun at the idea that O'Malley could do anything as impressive as Conor McGregor's 2021 KO of Jose Aldo in 2021. O'Malley shared the post with the eye and laughing emojis. He didn't need to say much more than that, because his second round finish over Sterling Saturday was almost identical to McGregor's 13-second stunner.

O'Malley was also met with kudos from fellow UFC stars:

The Sugar show goes on. #ufc292 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) August 20, 2023

Congratulations @SugaSeanMMA way to be patient and pick your shot!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 20, 2023

Shortly after the biggest victory of his career, O'Malley asked Joe Rogan, "Did 'Chito' win?" The question was in reference to Marlon "Chito" Vera, who beat Pedro Munhoz in a unanimous decision earlier that night.

O'Malley (17-1), took his only loss from Vera in 2020 and emphasized on Saturday night how ready he is to run it back.

"I'll whoop 'Chito's' a** in December in [Las] Vegas at T-Mobile [Arena]. Let's f—ing go!" he said. Vera responded via X, seemingly ready to take O'Malley up on his offer:

Take a seat kids. — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) August 20, 2023

💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) August 20, 2023

Send me contact ok — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) August 20, 2023

If Vera turns out to be O'Malley's first championship challenger, it appears he'll be facing a completely different opponent than the one he met three years ago.