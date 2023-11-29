Steelers' Diontae Johnson addresses lack of effort vs. Bengals: 'That's not me as a player'

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson sits on the bench on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Pittsburgh, Friday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson turned heads during Sunday's 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but not in a good way.

During a play that resulted in a turnover for the Steelers in the first quarter, Johnson didn't even attempt to make an impact. Immediately after the game, the 27-year-old said he didn't realize the ball was live. Following an outpouring of questions and critiques, the 27-year-old addressed his visible lack of effort with reporters Wednesday.

"That's not me as a player," he said, via ESPN. "One play doesn't define me, never will. I didn't come up playing football like that, so obviously it looks bad on film. From here on out, just going forward, just be smart, keep playing 'til the whistle blows."

Lining up to the left, Johnson barely reacted to the snap. He took two lackadaisical steps before fully stopping and standing around. Steelers running back Jaylen Warren fumbled near the wideout and the ball eventually bounced right within his grasp, but Johnson had already turned around.

In support of his point about how bad it looks on film, it's pretty hard to miss the one player that's not really moving:

Johnson reportedly addressed the play with his teammates and coaches Sunday night. He was "very accountable," as he explained that he "zoned out" due to frustration, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano. On the previous play, Johnson caught a touchdown pass that was later ruled as incomplete. He ended the game with four receptions for 50 yards on eight targets.

Beginning his fifth NFL campaign, Johnson missed a month with a hamstring injury and returned to a tumultuous offensive situation that recently saw the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Steelers head coach Coach Mike Tomlin spoke about Johnson's performance during his weekly Tuesday news conference.

"We got to take care of the ball," Tomlin said. "It is our desire. It's how we construct victory, and so Jaylen's got to do a better job there. Diontae can't let the emotions of the previous down affect his next down, but I'll give him an opportunity to address that with you guys. I'll give him an opportunity to address that with his teammates."

It sounds like Tomlin's comments prompted and shaped Johnson's Wednesday availability.

"Nobody is out there just trying to mess up. I'm human just like everybody else out here. I'm saying it's my job. I know what I got to do, and like I said, I'm not perfect," he told reporters. "Sometimes things might not go your way or whatever, but I'm doing the best I can to just keep playing, and that's all I can do is just keep trying."

Diontae Johnson on the play where he didn’t go for the loose ball from Warren’s fumble: “Nobody is out there trying to mess up. I’m human just like everybody else out there. … That’s not me as a player. That one play doesn’t define me. It never will. …



He asserted that speaking to his teammates was the "right thing," adding that they listened without responding. It was likely a difficult move for Johnson, who reportedly got into a heated argument with Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick following Week 11's loss to the Cleveland Browns.