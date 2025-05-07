Stephen Curry out, Anthony Edwards criticized, Cavaliers in trouble and biggest playoff surprises

By Vincent Goodwill, Yahoo Sports

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Dan Titus react to Stephen Curry injuring his hamstring and discuss if Jimmy Butler and Draymond can carry the Golden State Warriors against the Minnesota Timberwolves until Curry returns.

Next, Vince and Dan dissect what went wrong with the Timberwolves and why Anthony Edwards is responsible for the team’s poor performance.

Later, Vince and Dan take a look at the Indiana Pacers’ commanding 2-0 lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers and what are some of the biggest surprises of the playoffs thus far.

(1:02) Stephen Curry out with injured hamstring

(9:24) Can Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green carry the Warriors?

(21:02) How Jimmy Butler has impacted Buddy Hield

(29:25) Indiana Pacers take commanding 2-0 lead against Cavaliers

(40:16) Biggest surprises of the NBA playoffs

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!