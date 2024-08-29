Stephen Curry signs one-year, $62.6 million extension to stay with Golden State through 2027: report

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 11: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors brings the ball up court against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Moda Center on April 11, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.  (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images) (Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

Stephen Curry is staying in the Bay for the near future. The 36-year-old guard has agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million extension that will keep him with the Golden State Warriors through the 2026-2027 season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Curry has spent his entire career with the Warriors, having been drafted by the team in 2009. The Warriors star is a 10-time All-Star, two-time MVP and has helped the team to four NBA championships.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!