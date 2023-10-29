Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers tonight on NBC

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in East Rutherford NJ. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz) (Rich Schultz/AP)

By Danica Creahan, Yahoo Sports

It's Week 8 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including, of course, Sunday Night Football. This week on Sunday Night Football, the Chicago Bears face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch this week's Sunday Night Football game: Bears vs. Chargers, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Bears at Chargers game:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Game: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Bears vs. Chargers game on?

Sunday night's Bears at Chargers game will air on NBC. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into Sunday Night Football on NBC. If you don't have access to live TV or NBC, here's what we recommend to watch the Bears vs. Chargers game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Bears vs. Chargers game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023: 

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: 

