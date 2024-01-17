TCU women's basketball team forfeits games vs. Kansas State and Iowa State due to lack of healthy players

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 Semifinal Game Fiesta Bowl GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: TCU Horned Frogs logo before the VRBO Fiesta Bowl college football national championship semifinal game between the Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs on December 31, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TCU’s women’s basketball team announced Wednesday that it was having to forfeit its next two games.

The Horned Frogs said they couldn’t play Wednesday night against No. 7 Kansas State or on Saturday against No. 24 Iowa State because they didn’t have enough healthy players available. TCU is 14-4 overall and is 1-4 in the Big 12.

Per Big 12 rules, TCU drops to 1-6 in the conference. However, NCAA rules don’t require TCU to list the forfeit against its overall record.

Ten players appeared in TCU’s 77-66 loss to Houston on Saturday. One of those players was point guard Jaden Owens. The senior played just seven minutes before suffering a season-ending torn ACL and meniscus in her right knee. Owens had been averaging nearly 10 points per game and over 30 minutes per game for the Horned Frogs this season.

Owens’ injury came after star forward Sedona Prince suffered a finger injury against Baylor on Jan. 3. Prince played 40 minutes against the Bears but announced days after the game that she had broken a finger on the first play of the game. Prince is averaging over 21 points per game after transferring from Oregon and is out indefinitely.

TCU’s forfeits are the second time in two seasons that a Power Five conference team has been forced to forfeit games due to a lack of players. Arizona State had to forfeit two games in January of 2023 because it didn’t have enough players available.

The Horned Frogs started the season 14-0 and won their first conference game of the season against BYU. Since then, TCU has lost four games and will officially have a six-game losing streak before its next scheduled contest against UCF on Jan. 23.