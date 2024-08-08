Team USA bests Serbia in Olympic semifinal thriller: NBA players, fans react to come-from-behind win

United States' Stephen Curry (4) and United States' Joel Embiid (11) celebrate after a men's semifinals basketball game against Serbia at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Nothing brings a community together like a huge win or crushing loss. Both were a possibility as the United States played Serbia in the Olympic men's basketball semifinals on Thursday and eventually won, 95–91.

The gold medal favorite looked like losing was a distinct possibility as Serbia built a 17-point lead in the first half. But Team USA mounted a significant comeback in the second half, stepping up their defensive effort and making better decisions on offense. Plenty of current and former athletes were enjoying the spectacle.

On social media, everyone was a fan watching – athletes, fans, media – living and dying, national pride on the line with each possession.

Steph Curry scoring 36 points, shooting 9-for-14 on 3s, with a medal and grand expectations at stake inspired awe.

Fans being fans, viewers were also ready to fling blame at culprits in case of a defeat. Joel Embiid was alternately amazing with his scoring inside against Nikola Jokic, while also frustrating for consistently getting beat for rebounds late in the game.

Many were ready to roast Team USA coach Steve Kerr for not playing Jayson Tatum, especially when a defensive wing arguably would've helped close out on Serbia's 3-point shooting.

However, a win is a win. Serbia put a major scare into Team USA and its fans, but the U.S. will now play France for the gold medal on Saturday. Social media was full of afterglow after the rousing comeback. And maybe some jokes.

