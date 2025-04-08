Texas guard Tre Johnson declaring for 2025 NBA Draft after freshman season

Texas v Arkansas FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - FEBRUARY 26: Tre Johnson #20 of the Texas Longhorns on the court during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on February 26, 2025 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Longhorns in overtime 86-81. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Texas freshman guard Tre Johnson announced on Tuesday that he will declare for the NBA Draft.

Johnson, 6-foot-6, led the SEC in scoring at 19.9 points per game and shot 40% on 3-pointers (224 attempts). His best game was an 39-point performance (hitting 7-of-11 3s) in an 86-81 overtime loss to Arkansas on Feb. 26. He was named SEC freshman of the year and second-team All-SEC.

Coming into college, he was ranked as the No. 5 player overall in the 2024 recruiting class by Rivals and the No. 3 shooting guard.

The Longhorns went 19-16 and 6-12 in conference play, getting into the NCAA tournament as one of the final eight teams. Johnson scored 23 points in a First Four loss to Xavier, leading to head coach Rodney Terry being fired after the season and replaced by Sean Miller.

Johnson is ranked as the No. 6 player on Yahoo Sports' big board. NBA draft analyst Kevin O'Connor, has him going with the No. 8 selection in his latest mock draft, pending the draft order changing after the NBA Draft Lottery.

"Johnson is a clutch shot-maker who can catch fire from all over the floor, drilling step-backs and off-screen jumpers with ease," O'Connor writes in <a data-i13n="cpos:11;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/article/2025-nba-draft-scouting-report-tre-johnson-g-texas-195410594.html">his scouting report for Johnson</a>. "But he needs to continue developing his point guard skills while also honing his shot selection and dramatically improving his defense."

The 19-year-old is currently in Santa Barbara, California, to prepare for the draft combine (held May 11-18), according to ESPN.

"I'm a big basketball nerd, so I'm spending a lot of time watching film, both full games and individual players," Johnson told ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

"I like to watch <a data-i13n="cpos:13;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6022/">Shai Gilgeous-Alexander</a> because we have similar body types. <a data-i13n="cpos:14;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/5473/">Devin Booker</a>, with how he scores and his footwork coming off pindowns, and also <a data-i13n="cpos:15;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/4892/">Klay Thompson</a> with the <a data-i13n="cpos:16;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/teams/golden-state/">Warriors</a>, seeing how he uses different actions."

The 2025 NBA Draft will be held June 25-26 in New York.

