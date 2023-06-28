Texas heat dome inches north and east, and advisories go up in 15 states

Record-breaking summer temperatures are once again expected across the southern United States, as a heat dome continues to subject millions of Americans to scorching conditions.

On Wednesday, temperatures in Texas were expected to be hotter than 99% of the planet, New Zealand meteorologist Ben Noll tweeted.

Next Wednesday, large parts of Texas will be hotter than 99% of the planet during the peak of the heatwave.



Widespread temperatures of 110˚F or higher are forecast.



Only the Sahara Desert & Persian Gulf area will be as hot or hotter than the Lone Star State

More than 100 daily temperature records have fallen over the last two weeks in Texas alone.

In Dallas, the forecast high for Wednesday was 115 degrees F. In all, 45 million people live in places under heat alerts Wednesday, and those conditions are expected to persist, at least in Texas, through the weekend.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for Mississippi and Louisiana, where "dangerously hot conditions" with heat index readings of 115-120 degrees F are "possible." Heat index readings of 105-112 degrees F are expected in portions of Alabama.

What is a heat dome?

A heat dome is defined as a "persistent region of high pressure that traps heat over an area," William Gallus, professor of atmospheric science Iowa State University, wrote in The Conversation.

They are often influenced by swings in the jet stream pattern — the band of mostly westerly winds that circles the globe— which can slow the movement of weather systems, resulting in heat dome events that can linger for multiple days.

Deaths due to the heat

Since triple-digit temperatures moved in to Texas two weeks ago, close to a dozen people have died as a result of the excessive heat, the Associated Press reported. One of those was a 14-year-old Florida boy who fell ill and lost consciousness while hiking in Big Bend National Park in Texas, where temperatures hit 119 degrees F on Friday.

Hundreds of people in Texas have also visited emergency rooms since the start of the current heat wave to be treated for heat-related illnesses, the Guardian reported.

In the 2021 heat dome that descended on the Pacific Northwest, an area not accustomed to extreme heat, hundreds of people were killed due to excessive temperatures.

New (and worsening) normal thanks to climate change

Due to the tilt of the Earth, heat waves have always been a feature of summertime in the northern hemisphere. But as global temperatures have warmed, on average, by 1.8 degrees Celsius since the start of the Industrial Revolution, numerous studies have shown that those heat events have become more common are are lasting longer.

"Climate change is amplifying this and other heat events, as global average temperatures are already about two degrees F (one degree C) higher than in preindustrial times," according to Scientific American magazine. "With the planet still warming as humans continue to burn fossil fuels that release heat-trapping greenhouse gases, heat waves will continue to happen more often, last longer and reach higher temperatures. In part because of more extreme heat waves, an unusually hot summer in the past is now considered average."

An analysis by Climate Central, a consortium of scientists and journalists, found that the current heat dome locked in place over Mexico and the Southern United States was five times more likely to have occurred thanks to climate change.