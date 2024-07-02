Texas officially welcomed into the SEC & Utah names their coach in waiting

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde recap the celebration at the University of Texas for their first official day in the SEC. Dellenger shares his experience in Austin for the event, providing various anecdotes of what went down. Wetzel opens up important conversations about whether Texas is now the most hated team in the SEC and how much this will impact Texas A&M in the future.

They move on to recent news of Utah announcing their coach-in-waiting to replace Kyle Wittingham, Morgan Scalley. Forde provides the context of an investigation into Scalley's past actions, while Dellenger questions if naming a coach-to-be has even historically worked.

Next, they uncovered a wild story from the 2024 NBA Draft regarding Duke star Kyle Filipowski's much older girlfriend. They question why and how his love life impacted his draft stock as much as it did.

To wrap the show, Wetzel shares a revolutionary idea presented by a Nebraska official to raise money by allowing fans to be buried in the stadium.

(0:48) Reflecting on realignment

(7:33) Texas welcomed into the SEC

(41:39) Utah names coach in waiting

(46:54) Kyle Filipowski's girlfriend

(53:49) Burying Nebraska fans

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts