Thanksgiving Special! Eagles-Ravens, Bears-Lions, Dolphins in the snow & more Week 13 matchups | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

In this Thanksgiving special episode, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald dive into a packed Week 13 slate with plenty of playoff implications. From explosive performances to key matchups, they break down the top games of the week, including the Philadelphia Eagles’ high-flying offense, the Baltimore Ravens’ blue-chip coaching and a Thanksgiving Day showdown between the Chicago Bears & Detroit Lions, plus a potential snow game for the Miami Dolphins in Green Bay.

Charles gives his thoughts on the Eagles’ thrilling win over the Los Angeles Rams, pointing out that while Philly’s offense wasn’t overly efficient, their ability to generate explosive plays was the difference. Meanwhile, the Ravens continue to prove their playoff contender status, with the two hosts highlighting Derrick Henry’s second-half dominance in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Thanksgiving games are on the agenda as well, with a look at the Bears facing the Lions. Can Chicago’s offense find consistency after a rare strong outing, or will the Lions’ top-tier defense stifle them? They also break down the Dolphins in the snow against the Green Bay Packers, discussing Miami’s offensive firepower, the cold-weather challenge and how the Packers’ defense could take advantage of the Dolphins’ struggles with the run game. The duo also cover the Chargers taking on the Atlanta Falcons, who are coming off a brutal loss against Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos.

Other Week 13 matchups include a deep dive into the Arizona Cardinals vs. the Minnesota Vikings, with Nate highlighting Minnesota’s defense against pulling blockers and Arizona's surprisingly good defense. Meanwhile, Charles and Nate give their take on Eagles vs. Ravens, with the matchup between Lamar Jackson and the Eagles' defense shaping up to be the hoss fight of the week.

Finally, the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills are discussed, with Charles hopeful that Brock Purdy will play and lead San Francisco back to form, though both Charles and Nate agree that the Bills’ defensive speed and offensive depth will likely be too much for the 49ers to handle.

(3:15) Eagles vs. Rams takeaways

(7:20) Ravens vs. Chargers takeaways

(11:20) Bears @ Lions preview

(21:55) Dolphins @ Packers preview

(35:50) Chargers @ Falcons preview

(44:50) Cardinals @ Vikings preview

(59:45) Eagles @ Ravens preview

(1:09:55) 49ers @ Bills preview

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts