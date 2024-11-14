'The Golden Bachelorette' recap: Who Joan Vassos chose as her final pick, how the runner-up reacted — and more

G'morning, Bachelor Nation! Whew, Joan Vassos's finale was a doozy. I'll be shocked if this season's winner surprised anyone, but hopefully, everybody's hearts have healed now. Let's dive in.

Subscribe to get this newsletter in your inbox.

What went down this week 📺

Pascal shook Joan's confidence by leaving early a couple of weeks ago, but come finale time, we all knew she'd pick the man who shares her love of soup . Here's how it played out.

Who Joan picked: You could see Joan thinking about that Neil Lane ring — see the bling — as soon as Chock Chapple gave her a heart-shaped lock and key to symbolize the place he wanted them to buy in New York City. [People/Entertainment Weekly]

How the runner-up reacted: Joan sent Guy Gansert home early , and producers milked the hell out of him crying in the rain. Onstage at the live reunion, he asked what was missing between them and got the obvious answer: It was just "timing." [Variety]

Did they announce a Golden Bachelor: No, but we did get a sneak peek of Grant Ellis's Bachelor season, premiering on Jan. 27. Looks like he didn't know who to choose, down to the last second. Here's what else to know about him. [Insider/Yahoo Entertainment]

Senior superlatives 🏆

1️⃣ Most Relatable: Nick Vassos

Joan's son became the star of the finale by making the world's most unamused face when Chock kissed Joan in front of him seconds after they met. (See his expression .) Honestly, I was right there with him. Awkward! [Entertainment Weekly]

2️⃣ Best BFF: Nancy

I'm still thinking about Nancy telling Joan "lonely is a place that you walk through" earlier this season, and during the finale, she saved Joan from letting Pascal's rejection ruin her experience. We all need a Nancy. [TVLine]

3️⃣ Best Audience Shot: Hakeem

Remember Hakeem ? He competed on Jenn's season , during which his facial expressions earned him buzz. When Guy went home, the live audience cam shot straight to Hakeem — and he did not disappoint. [Today]

4️⃣ Should Be a Couple: Jack and Susan

Bachelor producers don't do anything by mistake, including seating charts. Did anyone else notice Jack and Susan vibing next to each other in the audience? Now that's a couple I'd trust to throw a good dinner party. [Us Weekly]

5️⃣ Best Edit: The ‘Crazy About Joan’ montage

Did you know Chock's crazy about Joan? Of course you did — he never shut up about it! God bless the comedic genius who spliced the "crazies" together. Now let's retire the phrase forever. [Parade]

Can I go there? ✈️

It feels like kismet that Joan's finale flew us to Bora Bora, voted the best beach in the world in 2024. There's a reason Snoop Dogg took his first vacation ever here. Bora Bora is packed with gorgeous resorts (and some insane private estates ). Give me a sec — my finger just slipped and opened Expedia… [Travel & Leisure/Travel Noire/InStyle]

Can I steal you for a second? 💬

A one-on-one with Katie Campione

I asked Katie Campione, the star recapper at Deadline, to break down Joan's final pick and what this season was like as a whole.

Laura: Do you think Joan and Chock will go the distance?

Katie: I do! Their connection was obvious from the beginning, and I thought from their first one-on-one that they'd end up together. He clearly adores her. I'm rooting for them!

Laura: Is there anything from The Golden Bachelorette you wish would come through in the rest of the Bachelor universe?

Katie: The diversity, in every sense of the word. It's not a new conversation regarding this franchise, but I find that the Golden series has done a better job casting people from all walks of life. The flagship shows increasingly do not.

Laura: If you had to give this season a grade, what would it be?

Katie: B+. I am a huge fan of Joan, and the men this season were fantastic. They really let their personalities shine. I mean, who wouldn't fall in love with Charles L. ? But I need some drama in my reality TV, and this season was lacking in that department.

Rank the endings: What are the five most shocking Bachelor Nation finales of all time?

Golden visibility ✨

This is not exclusive to older daters, but it was striking to see both Joan and Chock explicitly tell her children that he'll never replace their late father, John, who died from cancer . Hometowns are different when you're golden: Suitors are reassuring the kids — not the parents. [Entertainment Weekly/People]

😢 This season's cry counter: I counted three crying sessions in this finale (for a total of 61 this season), but that doesn't fully express the emotion we all felt when Guy went home. No wonder the sky wept with him!

The Golden Bachelorette airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

About In Reality: If Wednesday nights are for watching The Golden Bachelorette, then Thursday mornings are for diving into every detail with Laura Bradley, our Golden Bachelorette correspondent. Sign up.