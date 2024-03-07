Thunder C Bismack Biyombo collapses on sideline in scary scene during win over Trail Blazers

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers Mar 6, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Bismack Biyombo (15) warms up prior to a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports (Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Oklahoma City Thunder center Bismack Biyombo appeared to collapse near the team’s bench on Wednesday afternoon during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers

In the first half of their 128-120 win over the Trail Blazers, Biyombo suddenly took a few steps backwards and appeared to collapse and faint near the Thunder’s bench at the Moda Center in Portland. His teammates and others surrounding the bench immediately called for help.

Bismack Biyombo fell over during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/QAcU4Ao0uW — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) March 7, 2024

After a bit on the ground, Biyombo stood up and walked off the court on his own. The team said that he was cleared of any serious medical issues by the Trail Blazers’ staff soon after the incident, but the Thunder opted to hold him out of the game anyways as a precaution. Biyombo had not yet entered the game when he collapsed.

Bismack Biyombo has been cleared of any serious medical issue by the Blazers physicians but the Thunder will be conservative and hold him out the rest of the game for monitoring and further evaluation tomorrow. — Nick Gallo (@NickAGallo) March 7, 2024

Biyombo, who was first selected with the No. 7 overall pick in 2011, started the season out with the Memphis Grizzlies. He appeared in 30 games with the team, but was eventually waived ahead of the trade deadline. The Thunder then signed him late last month. He’s averaged 4.6 points and 5.7 rebounds in 34 total games this season, his 13th in the league. Oklahoma City marks the sixth team he’s played for in his career.

Despite the incident, the Thunder held on to grab an eight-point win in Portland behind a 37-point night from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Jalen Williams added 31 points while shooting 9-of-17 from the field, and Chet Holmgren finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds. The Thunder shot better than 58% from the field as a team.

Anfernee Simons led Portland with 29 points and five assists in the loss. Jerami Grant added 20 points, and Duop Reath finished with 16 points and five rebounds. The Trail Blazers have now dropped two straight, and hold just a 17-44 record on the season.

The Thunder have now won two of their last four games, and they’re tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record in the Western Conference at 43-19. They’ll return home next on Friday to kick off a four-game homestand against the Miami Heat.