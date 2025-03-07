Tickets for Saturday's Lakers-Celtics matchup are most expensive ever for Boston home game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers guarded by Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics during a 117-96 win over the Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on January 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Saturday night's marquee matchup between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers was bound to be a hot ticket with a decades-long rivalry between the two legendary NBA franchises and both teams currently holding the No. 2 seeds in their respective conferences.

However, tickets for the 8:30 p.m. ET clash might be the hottest they've ever been, at least from a Boston perspective. Seats for Saturday's game are going for the highest price for a Celtics home game on record, according to TickPick.

Courtside seats are reportedly going for as much as $23,112, while the cheapest tickets at TD Garden are priced at $485. The average price for Saturday's game is $731.

Lakers at Celtics tomorrow is the 7th most expensive NBA regular season game on record @TickPick



Pretty wild that every game in the top 10 contains the Lakers pic.twitter.com/HLz4fSdsoa — Kyle Zorn (@Kyle_Zorn) March 7, 2025

At those prices, Lakers-Celtics tickets are also the seventh-most expensive that have ever been available at TickPick.

"It's what the fans want to see," Jayson Tatum said after scoring 35 points in Thursday's 123-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Lakers won the previous matchup versus the Celtics this season, 117-96, on Jan. 23 at Crypto.com Arena. Anthony Davis scored a game-high 24 points for the home team, while Kristaps Porziņģis led the visitors with 22.

LUKA & LEBRON LEAD THE LAKERS TO THEIR 8TH STRAIGHT WIN 🙌



🌟 Luka: 32 PTS, 12 AST, 7 REB, 4 STL

🌟 LeBron: 31 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST



LAL improves to 8-2 with Dončić in the lineup with a trip to Boston coming up on Saturday 🍿 pic.twitter.com/WrCNu8f6eL — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2025

However, Boston will see a different Lakers team on Saturday night with Luka Dončić being acquired from the Dallas Mavericks for a package including Davis. The 26-year-old star has fueled a team that has won eight consecutive games and nine of 11 since Doncic joined the roster.

At 40-21, the Lakers currently hold the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, percentage points ahead of the Denver Nuggets.

In his post game interview with @NBAonTNT, Jayson Tatum @jaytatum0 just promoted his next game on @ABC tthis Saturday vs the @Lakers! 😆pic.twitter.com/HaO60q6OZn — Fritz☘️🏀💚 (@fritzglc) March 7, 2025

Yet the defending NBA champions are playing nearly as well, winning three in a row and eight of 11 games in February. At 45-18, the Celtics have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers and Celtics tip off at Boston's TD Garden for what many view as a possible NBA Finals preview on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.