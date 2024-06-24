Timberwolves and coach Chris Finch agree to 4-year extension: Report

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 12: Head coach Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter of Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Target Center on May 12, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 115-107. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Timberwolves and head coach Chris Finch have agreed to a four-year contract extension, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Finch has coached the Wolves for the past four years. This past season was his best yet, as Minnesota finished with the second-best regular season record in franchise history at 56–26 before advancing to the Western Conference Finals, where the team lost to the Dallas Mavericks.

