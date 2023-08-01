Trump charged in Jan. 6 probe: Read the indictment and summary of the four felony counts

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INDICTMENT TOPSHOT - Former US president Donald Trump arrives to speak during a press conference following his court appearance over an alleged 'hush-money' payment, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 4, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday in the Justice Department's probe investigating his efforts to stay in power and overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

Trump has been charged with four criminal counts:

Conspiracy to defraud the United States

Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding

Conspiracy against rights

The indictment lists six alleged, unnamed co-conspirators, including an attorney. Trump has been ordered to appear in federal court in Washington on Thursday at 4 p.m. to face arraignment.

Last week, Trump revealed special counsel Jack Smith sent him a "target letter" notifying him that he was the subject of a possible criminal investigation into the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Tuesday's indictment is Trump's third .

In June, Trump was arraigned on 37 felony counts stemming from his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. In April, he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records stemming from a hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Now, Trump could possibly be indicted for a fourth time in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks following her investigation into whether Trump and his allies tried to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

Read the full indictment below: