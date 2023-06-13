Trump indictment live updates: Former president to be arraigned on 37 felony counts in classified documents probe

Republican Party state convention in Georgia Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican Party convention in Columbus, Georgia, U.S. June 10, 2023. REUTERS/Megan Varner

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Miami where he will be arraigned on 37 felony counts stemming from the Justice Department's investigation into his handling of classified documents and alleged efforts to obstruct the probe.

Trump, the first former U.S. president ever to be indicted on federal charges, is expected to plead not guilty.

After his court appearance, Trump is planning to return to his Bedminster, N.J., golf club, where he is expected to discuss the indictment before hosting the first fundraiser of his 2024 presidential campaign.

Yahoo News is providing live coverage and instant analysis of the 3 p.m. ET arraignment as well as Trump’s remarks at 8:15 p.m. ET. Tune in here and follow along in the blog below.