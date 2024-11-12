Trump's incoming administration: Who he's picked so far and what their responsibilities will be in his second term

Donald Trump Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

It’s been a week since the 2024 election, and the administration of President-elect Donald Trump is taking shape. Trump has already named several people who will play key roles, including White House chief of staff, United Nations ambassador and “border czar.” Other picks for his Cabinet and West Wing are said to be imminent.

Here is what Trump’s incoming administration looks like so far.

White House chief of staff

Responsibilities: Often considered the president's gatekeeper, the chief of staff is traditionally the president's closest adviser in the White House, overseeing such things as his daily schedule and access to the Oval Office. This Cabinet-level position does not require Senate confirmation.

Trump’s pick: Susie Wiles

Wiles, who served as the de facto manager of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, was credited with guiding his successful bid. (In his election night speech, Trump referred to Wiles as “the ice maiden.”) Trump went through a record four chiefs of staff during his first administration. Wiles will be the first woman ever to serve in the position.

Deputy chief of staff

Responsibilities: The deputy chief of staff usually assists the president and chief of staff on staffing as well as implementing key policies. This position also does not require Senate confirmation.

Trump’s pick: Stephen Miller

An immigration hardliner who served as a senior adviser during the first Trump administration, Miller was a central figure in crafting some of its controversial immigration policies, including a travel ban targeting people from majority-Muslim countries and the separation of migrant children from their parents at the southern border. Trump has yet to formally announce Miller for the position, which does not require Senate confirmation, but Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to confirm his selection in a post on X.

Miller, who was among Trump’s most visible surrogates during the 2024 campaign, is also the lead architect of Trump’s plan for mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. In an interview with Fox News, Miller said that the deportations would “begin on Inauguration Day, as soon as he takes the oath of office.”

‘Border czar’

Responsibilities: In a Truth Social post, Trump said the "border czar" will be in charge of "policing and controlling" the nation's borders as well as the "Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin." This role does not require Senate confirmation.

Trump’s pick: Tom Homan

Homan, who served as director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the first Trump administration, has long been a vocal supporter of its immigration policies — including the controversial "zero tolerance" program that separated parents from their children at the border.

In July, Homan said he was willing to help run the “biggest deportation operation this country’s ever seen.”

U.S. ambassador to the United Nations

Responsibilities: The ambassador serves as the senior U.S. diplomat at the United Nations and is in charge of advancing U.S. interests on the world stage. This Cabinet-level position requires Senate confirmation.

Trump’s pick: Rep. Elise Stefanik

Stefanik, a congresswoman from New York, serves as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference and is one of Trump's fiercest supporters on Capitol Hill. But Stefanik has relatively little foreign policy experience.

She has also been sharply critical of the United Nations itself, calling it a "cesspool of antisemitism" for passing a resolution demanding that Israel ends its war in Gaza. Stefanik even proposed that the United States withdraw its membership from the United Nations if it does not enact unspecified reforms sought by Trump.

U.S. ambassador to Israel

Responsibilities: The job of the ambassador to advance the interests of the United States and to serve and protect U.S. citizens in Israel.

Trump's pick: Mike Huckabee

Huckabee, the former Arkansas governor and two-time Republican presidential candidate, has been a staunch defender of Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” Trump said in a statement. “He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

Environmental Protection Agency administrator

Responsibilities: The administrator oversees all environmental regulations, including those protecting clean air and water. Trump has said his administration will focus on deregulation, including plans for the U.S. to withdraw, once again, from the Paris climate accord. The Cabinet-level post requires Senate confirmation.

Trump’s pick: Former Rep. Lee Zeldin

Zeldin, a former New York congressman, is a longtime Trump backer with little experience in environmental policy.

"We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI," Zeldin said in a post on X after Trump announced his appointment overseeing the EPA. "We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water."

National security adviser

Responsibilities: The national security adviser is a senior aide who typically serves as the principal adviser to the president on all issues related to national security, often coordinating with the secretaries of state and defense on strategies that are then presented to the president. This position does not require Senate confirmation.

Trump’s pick: Rep. Mike Waltz

Waltz is a three-term Florida Republican congressman and Trump loyalist who served as a Green Beret in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa. Waltz previously worked in the Pentagon as a policy adviser during the George W. Bush administration. Like many congressional Republicans, Waltz has criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia. He was also among the Trump supporters who publicly defended the president-elect outside his criminal hush money trial in New York earlier this year.

Other Cabinet positions

Trump has also reportedly made picks for at least two other prominent posts, choosing South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem to be his secretary of homeland security and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida for secretary of state. Their selections are expected to be formally announced in the coming days.