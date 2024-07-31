Tua & Love get extended, plus 6 quasi-baked takes before the NFL preseason

Subscribe to Football 301

The NFL preseason is just days away and the 2024 season right around the corner, but Nate Tice and Matt Harmon have been stewing with some half-baked NFL takes they've been tinkering with off-season.

After kicking off the podcast discussing a pair of quarterback extensions in the deals for Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love, the guys open up their notebooks from the offseason and share some theories that are not quite ready for the primetime, but may prove right by the time this season is over: the Los Angeles Chargers offense may not be as bad as it seems, the Tennessee Titans might be better than this divisional foe this season and a wild NFC West playoff prediction.

(4:15) - Tua Tagovailoa's extension & the Miami Dolphins' ceiling

(10:01) - Jordan Love extended in Green Bay with young group of pass-catchers

(23:45) - Half-Take 1: LA Chargers offense won't be as bad as you think

(32:11) - Half-Take 2: Titans offense will be better than the Jaguars offense

(41:11) - Half-Take 3: Diontae Johnson was the best acquisition of the offseason

(47:58) - Half-Take 4: Bijan Robinson will be offensive player of the year

(52:28) - Half-Take 5: Ken Dorsey as the Cleveland Browns OC signals...something

(1:01:43) - Half-Take 6: Seattle Seahawks will make the playoffs

