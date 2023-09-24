Tyreek Hill sets NFL record on 54-yard TD strike from Tua Tagovailoa

Denver Broncos v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

It's Sunday, so Tyreek Hill, must be making big-chunk plays.

The Dolphins' all-everything wide receiver got things started early on Sunday, taking a strike from Tua Tagovailoa 54 yards for a touchdown on Miami's opening drive against the Minnesota Vikings. He set an NFL record in the process.

The Dolphins entered Sunday with No. 2 receiver Jaylen Waddle sidelined by a concussion. The Broncos somehow still managed to lose Hill on the play. They instead double covered Robbie Chosen, who was elevated from the practice squad on Sunday in Waddle's absence.

Hill meanwhile, ran through the secondary uncovered, where Tagovailoa found him 22 yards downfield without a defender in sight on a first-and-10 play-action throw. Hill did the rest, beating a helpless Kareem Jackson to the corner of the end zone to give the Dolphins a 7-0 lead on their first possession.

The play gave Hill 2,019 receiving yards in a Dolphins uniform. Per ESPN's Jeff Darlington, that's the most receiving yards in NFL history by a player in his first 20 games with a new team.

The Dolphins traded for Hill in the 2022 offseason, sending the Kansas City Chiefs a package of five draft picks in return that included a single first-rounder. He's since helped transform the Dolphins offense into one of the NFL's best, and Tagovailoa appears poised for a breakout season in Miami while throwing to Hill and Waddle. The trade is very much working out to be a bargain for Miami.