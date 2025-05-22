Tyrese Haliburton's clutch Knicks shot vs. Kawhi Leonard's buzzer beater that eliminated 76ers: Who did it better?

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots a 2-point shot against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) to tie the score at the end of regulation in Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

It may have only taken a second in real time, but it felt like an eternity for Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks fans. Tyrese Haliburton's game-tying shot against the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals seemed to hang in the air forever after it bounced off the back of the rim and eventually passed through the net.

Given that bounce, and the situation, Haliburton's game-tying shot drew comparisons to Kawhi Leonard's buzzer beater in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in 2019. Both shots came during the biggest moment of the game and included rim-bouncing hijinks before falling through the net.

It was an easy comparison to make, and one Reddit user wasted no time editing together a side-by-side video of both shots.

Comparing both shots side-by-side is one thing, but what if they were compared head-to-head? Given the game, moment and implications of both buckets, which one was better?

Let's break down the facts.

Tyrese Haliburton's buzzer beater vs. the Knicks

Before we start, let's take another look at the shot Haliburton hit in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals vs. the Knicks.

With time winding down, and the Pacers trailing by two points, Haliburton attempted to drive the lane to tie things up. His approach was cut off by Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, who peeled away from his original defender to stop Haliburton from getting an easy bucket.

Seeing this, Haliburton reversed course and decided to go for the win. He dribbled back out behind the arc — or so he thought — and fired up a possible game-winner. He put too much oomph on the shot, causing it to hit the rim just in front of the backboard. The ball popped straight up into the air, at one point reaching the height of the shot clock, before falling directly through the net. The Pacers rushed the court and mobbed Haliburton, who taunted the Knicks with a choking gesture.

While the shot on its own was impressive, the circumstances surrounding it definitely enhance the bucket. Haliburton's shot was the culmination of the Pacers' improbable comeback against the Knicks. New York led by 14 points with just 2:45 left to play.

Despite watching that lead dwindle away in the final minutes, the Knicks still led by two points with 7.1 seconds to play. New York could have easily made the Pacers' late run a footnote in game recaps with one more stop, potentially breaking Indiana's spirit in the process, but Haliburton wouldn't be denied.

His shot not only completed Indiana's comeback, but may have set the tone for the series. If the Pacers come out firing the rest of the way and win in five or six games, Haliburton's shot may prove to be the team's rallying point.

Crucially, though, Haliburton's show wasn't a game-winner. Following a review, it turned out Haliburton's foot was on the three-point line. The Pacers pushed the Knicks to overtime, where Indiana came out on top 138-135.

Kawhi Leonard's buzzer beater vs. the 76ers

Again, we start with the video.

Tyrese Haliburton's shot to send it to overtime bounced higher than Kawhi Leonard's iconic Game 7 game winner vs. the 76ers in 2019 🔥 https://t.co/EGPiZJaUll pic.twitter.com/DIdYVJDbl8 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 22, 2025

With the game tied 90-90, Leonard received the in-bounds pass at the top of the key with 4.2 seconds to play. He dribbled to his right, with both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid giving chase. Leonard found his spot and fired up a potential game-winning shot from just inside the three-point line. The ball hit the side of the rim closest to Leonard and bounced up in the air before hitting that same side of the rim again. The ball then bounced over to the far side of the rim, taking two smaller bounces before dropping through the net. Leonard's Toronto Raptors teammates threw their hands in the air and mobbed him after the shot finally went in.

To make matters more impressive, Leonard delivered his shot in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. After a hard-fought series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Leonard and the Raptors once again found themselves locked in a tight game against an evenly-matched team. His buzzer beater not only ended the game, but sent the 76ers home. There aren't many higher-leverage situations than that, making it a back-breaking way for the 76ers to get eliminated from the postseason.

Leonard didn't need to hit the shot to win the game. If he missed, the Raptors and 76ers would have gone to overtime.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Kawhi Leonard buzzer beaters: The verdict

After evaluating all the data, Leonard's buzzer beater comes out on top. It may not have the late comeback narrative that elevated Haliburton's shot, but Leonard's came in a must-win Game 7 and sent his team to the NBA Finals. Aside from a game-winner in the Finals, you can't really get more high-pressure than that.

Additionally, Leonard's ball seemed to hang in the air longer, adding more drama to an already tension-packed couple of seconds. It also produced one of the coldest images in sports history, in which Leonard is pictured squatting down on the sideline waiting for the ball to fall through the net.

Leonard's case, unfairly, is helped by its ending. The Raptors went on to win the NBA championship that season thanks to Leonard's clutch Game 7 shot. He rode that momentum into the Finals, winning the MVP award after dispatching the Golden State Warriors in six games.

We don't know how Haliburton's story will end. If the Pacers rout the Knicks and manage to win the NBA championship, Haliburton's shot will be played in Pacers montages for as long as the franchise remains in existence. Fans might even start to leave out the fact that the shot didn't actually win the game, because details that take away from the moment tend to be conveniently forgotten when they result in a title.

Even if that happens, Haliburton's shot wasn't a game-winner, and it only occurred in Game 1. That isn't meant to take anything away from his buzzer beater, though.

It might not match Leonard's game-winner, but hitting one of the most clutch shots in Pacers history is one heck of a consolation prize.