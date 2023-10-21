UFC 294 live results: How to watch, odds, start time for Makhachev-Volkanovski 2, Chimaev-Usman

UFC 294 Ceremonial Weigh-In ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 20: (L-R) Opponents Islam Makhachev of Russia and Alexander Volkanovski of Australia face off during the UFC 294 ceremonial weigh-in at Etihad Arena on October 20, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Expect fireworks Saturday in the main event of UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi as lightweight champion Islam Makhachev runs it back against featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski in a rematch of their Fight of the Year candidate earlier this year. The two champions went toe-to-toe at UFC 284 on Feb. 11 in Australia, but it was Makhachev who won the closely contested matchup by unanimous decision and retained his lightweight title.

On Saturday, Volkanovski will get another shot at becoming a two-division champion after Makhachev's original opponent, Charles Oliveira, pulled out due to a cut he suffered in training. Volkanovski told Yahoo Sports he accepted the fight on just 11 days' notice so that one day his "picture will be hanging on people's walls."

The co-main event also features a short-notice replacement with former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who stepped in for the staph-infected Paolo Costa, facing the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev at 180 pounds. Usman will be making his middleweight debut after accepting the Chimaev bout on just 10 days' notice.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023Prelims time: 10 a.m. ETMain card time: 2 p.m. ETLocation: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab EmiratesTV: PPVStreaming:ESPN+ PPV

UFC 294: Volkanovski vs. Makhachev full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Main card (Start time 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)• Lightweight championship: Islam Makhachev (C) (-275) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (+225)• Middleweight: Khamzat Chimaev (-320) vs. Kamaru Usman (+250)• Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev (-360) vs. Johnny Walker (+280)• Middleweight: Warlley Alves (+450) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (-650)• Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov (-225) vs. Muin Gafurov (+185)

Prelims (Start time 10 a.m. ET, ESPN+)• Flyweight: Tim Elliott (+340) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (-450)• Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (+135) vs. Trevor Peek (-165)• Bantamweight: Javid Basharat (-600) vs. Victor Henry (+425)• Middleweight: Abu Azaitar (+185) vs. Sedriques Dumas (-225)• Lightweight: Mike Breeden (+225) vs. Anshul Jubli (-275)• Featherweight: Nathanial Wood (-350) vs. Muhammad Naimov (+275)• Women's strawweight: Viktoriia Dudakova (-550) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (+400)• Middleweight: Shara Magomedov (-250) vs. Bruno Silva (+200)

