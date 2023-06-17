U.S. Open: Brooks Koepka is 'not a huge fan' of L.A. Country Club

PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round Jun 16, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooks Koepka (LIV player) lines up a putt on the on the ninth green during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports - 20904447

Brooks Koepka’s stance on the Los Angeles Country Club seemed to change drastically after he finished his second round of the U.S. Open.

“I'm not a huge fan of this place,” Koepka said on Friday. “ I'm not a huge fan of blind tee shots, and then I think there's just some spots that no matter what you hit, the ball just ends up in the same spot. I think it would be more fun to play on just like a regular round than it would be a U.S. Open. I mean, there's, what, two [8-unders] yesterday. That doesn't happen.”

While his comment about Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele's 8-under opening rounds isn't incorrect, his stance on the LACC course on Friday was completely different from what he had to say on Tuesday about his own 2018 U.S. Open win at Shinnecock Hills.

“Everybody was bitching, complaining,” Koepka said when asked about the chaos of the U.S. Open. “ I just felt like it was — they were all so focused on the golf course they kind of forgot about what was going on, that they were there to play a major championship instead of, okay, the greens are pretty fast. But if you leave yourself with an uphill putt, it's not too bad.”

While Koepka was one of the favorites to win the U.S. Open, he’s currently T32. However, he’s still projected to make the cut. Koepka shot 1-over par in the opening round and went 1-under par on Friday. While he’ll be playing on Saturday and Sunday, the possibility of two major titles in a row is most likely out of the question.

When asked earlier this week about the LIV-PGA merger, Koepka didn’t seem to be too bothered by the development, reiterating that his focus on the game is what keeps him on top.

“It didn’t matter to me,” he said on Tuesday. “Like I said, I’m trying to focus on this week. I think that’s why I’ve been really good at majors.”