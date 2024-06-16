U.S. Open final round tee times: Bryson DeChambeau holds dominant lead entering Sunday at Pinehurst

U.S. Open - Round Three PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States looks on while playing the 16th hole during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau took full advantage of Moving Day at Pinehurst.

DeChambeau, as nearly everyone else slipped away, flew ahead of the field in a truly dominant outing in North Carolina on Saturday. He posted a 3-under 67, which matched the low round of the day, to build up a three-shot lead entering the final round of the U.S. Open. If he can pull off the win on Sunday, it'll mark his second career major title.

There are plenty of names within striking distance, but they’ll likely need some help on Sunday to do so. Matthieu Pavon finished with a 1-under 69 to get to 4-under on the week. He’ll go off with DeChambeau in the final group.

Rory McIlroy was right in the mix briefly, but he bogeyed twice in his final four holes on Saturday to fall back to 4-under on the week. McIlroy is trying to win his first major championship in nearly a full decade. He’ll be in the penultimate group with Patrick Cantlay, who is also at 4-under.

Here’s a look at tee times for the final round of the U.S. Open.

U.S. Open Final Round Tee Times

All times ET

7:30 a.m. — Songhyeon Kim, Gunnar Broin (a)

7:41 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Jackson Suber

7:52 a.m. — Brandon Wu, Austin Eckroat

8:03 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Ben Kohles

8:14 a.m. — Dean Burmester, Ryan Fox

8:25 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Martin Kaymer

8:36 a.m. — Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young

8:47 a.m. — Nico Echavarria, Brendon Todd

8:58 a.m. — Justin Lower, Sam Bennett

9:09 a.m. — Adam Scott, Brian Campbell

9:25 a.m. — Matt Kuchar, Frankie Capan III

9:36 a.m. — Adam Svensson, Harris English

9:47 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim

9:58 a.m. — Max Greyserman, Sahith Theegala

10:09 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley

10:20 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Tom McKibbin

10:31 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Tim Widing

10:42 a.m. — Nicolai Højgaard, Emiliano Grillo

10:53 a.m. — Isaiah Salinda, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:04 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Wyndham Clark

11:15 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Tommy Fleetwood

11:31 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Zac Blair

11:42 a.m. — Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk

11:53 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee

12:04 p.m. — Neal Shipley (a), Luke Clanton (a)

12:15 p.m. — Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger

12:26 p.m. — Brian Harman, Mark Hubbard

12:37 p.m. — Thomas Detry, David Puig

12:48 p.m. — Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia

12:59 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Davis Thompson

1:10 p.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Sergio Garcia

1:26 p.m. — Tom Kim, Aaron Rai

1:37 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners

1:48 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau

1:59 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Åberg

2:10 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay

2:21 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Matthieu Pavon