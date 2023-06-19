U.S. Open: Wyndham Clark holds on to pick up first major championship

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Final Round LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Wyndham Clark of the United States reacts with the trophy after winning during the final round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Wyndham Clark is officially a major champion.

After just picking up his inaugural PGA Tour win last month in North Carolina, Clark held on and fended off Rory McIlroy at the Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday night to officially win the U.S. Open.

Clark, who started the day with a share of the lead with Rickie Fowler, posted an even-par 70 to take the one-shot win after making a two-putt par at the final green. McIlroy also shot an even par on the day, and finished just a shot back in his quest for a major title after nearly a decade without one.

Keep up with all the final round action on Sunday with Yahoo Sports: