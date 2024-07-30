USA Rugby announces $4 million donation from Washington Spirit owner Michele Kang to invest in women's rugby

RUGBYU-SEVENS-OLY-PARIS-2024-USA-AUS US' players react after the women's bronze medal rugby sevens match between USA and Australia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 30, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images) (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Hours after upsetting Australia and winning a historic bronze medal, USA women's rugby's very good day continued. USA Rugby announced on Tuesday that businesswoman and investor Michele Kang, who owns multiple professional women's soccer teams, will gift a $4 million donation to the USA women's rugby sevens team with the intention of growing the women's game.

The donation will be rolled out over the course of four years, providing resources to players and coaching staff ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. The investment is fitting for this U.S. women's rugby team, who defeated rugby heavyweights like Great Britain on the way to earning the United States' first Olympic medal in both men's and women's rugby.

What a day for USA women's rugby 🤯



🥉 Captured a last-second bronze medal in thrilling fashion

💰 Received a $4M donation from Michele Kang, owner of several pro women's soccer clubs



(📸: @USARugby) pic.twitter.com/q90bMRH7ej — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 30, 2024

The donation will be gifted through the recently-formed Kynisca Sports International, a company founded by Kang with the intention of investing in women's soccer and women's sports. The company's nonprofit arm aims to raise $100 million for its mission, with Kang contributing $50 million in seed funding and matching funds.

Kang, the CEO and founder of a medical technology company who has since turned to investment, is the majority owner of the NWSL's Washington Spirit, and is in the process of becoming the owner of French league powerhouse Olympique Lyonnais Féminin. She also owns second-tier English soccer team London City Lionesses.

USA women's rugby has emerged with newfound popularity after their historic run in Paris. Ilona Maher, one of the team's key players and a bonafide star on TikTok, has grown her already strong online following even further; a post showing off her bronze medal on Twitter has more than 150,000 likes and counting, as of Tuesday evening.

The team also has some big new fans in the form of retired NFL player Jason Kelce and rapper Flavor Flav. Flavor Flav took on patronage of the U.S. women's water polo team, who are chasing a fourth consecutive gold medal, for these Olympics.

Jason’s Olympic fits just get better and better @ilona_maher pic.twitter.com/Qd6xHpZ402 — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 30, 2024

Sports like rugby and water polo, especially on the women's side, that don't get the same attention as soccer, basketball and gymnastics can be difficult to maintain. Many athletes will take on second (or third) jobs to support staying in the sport. Even being able to work as an athlete full-time in sports like soccer and basketball is a relatively recent trend, built from years of investment in growing the sport. Money like this from Kang will be a game-changer for U.S. rugby, both in terms of the athletes and the game as a whole.

"2024 has been a banner year for women's sports with record-breaking attendance and viewership, and women's rugby is no exception," Kang said in a statement from USA Rugby. "This Eagles team, led by players like Ilona Maher and co-captains Lauren Doyle and Naya Tapper, has captivated millions of new fans, bringing unprecedented attention to the sport."

"We are stunned and beyond grateful for this transformative gift from Michele to advance USA Women’s Rugby," said Bill Goren, Chief Executive Officer at USA Rugby, in the statement. "This increase in support will ensure we can deploy the resources to the right places to win when it matters the most, inspiring a nation of rugby players and solidifying our place on the world stage

"I am so happy to support these outstanding athletes to realize their dream in capturing the gold in Los Angeles in 2028. That work starts now," Kang added. "Now is the moment to unlock the full potential of these incredible female athletes and inspire generations to come."