USWNT reportedly nears big-time coaching hire: Chelsea's Emma Hayes

Chelsea coach Emma Hayes will leave her job at the end of the 2023-24 season and reportedly become the next head coach of the U.S. women's national team.

Chelsea announced Saturday, abruptly, that Hayes would be leaving the club at season's end "to pursue a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football."

Reports quickly surfaced that the "new opportunity" is the USWNT job, which has been vacant since Vlatko Andonovski resigned in the wake of the 2023 World Cup.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.