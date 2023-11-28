Utah State QB Levi Williams to forego senior season to begin Navy SEAL training

Utah State v New Mexico ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - NOVEMBER 24: Quarterback Levi Williams #16 of the Utah State Aggies scrambles past linebacker Dimitri Johnson #16 of the New Mexico Lobos for the game-winning touchdown against the New Mexico Lobos during the second overtime of their game at University Stadium on November 24, 2023 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Aggies defeated the Lobos 44-41 in 2OT. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images) (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Utah State QB Levi Williams won’t return for his senior season in 2024. And it’s not because he’s going to the NFL.

Williams revealed in a radio interview Monday that he would apply for Navy SEAL training after the season with the hope of becoming a SEAL at some point in 2025.

"It's something that took a lot of thought and consideration," Williams said on KSL 97.5. "I love football and it's so great but I knew that eventually it was going to come to an end. And just based with the timeline with the training and stuff, it just kind of works out perfectly that it ends this year. My mom, she was Army. My grandparents, they were Navy and Army, so it kind of runs in the family. I just want to be in a spot where I can protect this great country where we get to play football."

Williams said he'd take his physical test to qualify for SEAL training after the season and feels confident about his score. The test includes a swim, pushups, sit-ups, pull-ups and a 1.5-mile run.

"It's a really competitive selection process, you have to create a really great resume, two awesome letters of reference and then you have to do a PST, which is like the physical standard test for aspiring SEALs. So I've been training for that, I've got a score that's in a really good spot. I'll probably take it one more time just to try to get the best score I possibly can."

Williams began his college career at Wyoming and played for three seasons with the Cowboys before entering the transfer portal after the 2021 season. He chose to stay in the Mountain West last season at Utah State and played in six games.

In 2023, Williams has appeared in 10 games and attempted 40 passes and 36 rushes and played a vital role in getting Utah State to 6-6 and eligible for a bowl game.

With Cooper Legas injured for the team’s game against New Mexico in the final week of the season, Williams started and had five total touchdowns as the Aggies beat the Lobos 44-41 in double overtime to get bowl-eligible. Williams’ fifth TD was the game-winner as he retrieved a snap that went behind him and plowed his way into the end zone.