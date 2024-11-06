Vice President Kamala Harris to address the nation for the first time since losing 2024 presidential election

Kamala Harris Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Vice President Kamala Harris will address the nation at 4 p.m. ET from Howard University, her alma mater. She did not address supporters or the country on Tuesday night as the election results were coming in.

The Associated Press called the presidential race Wednesday morning around 5:30 a.m. ET after Trump won 276 electoral votes to Harris's 223, although Trump declared victory at 2:30 a.m. ET during a speech to supporters at an election party in Florida.

Harris, who spent the day working on her concession speech at the Naval Observatory with her speechwriters, according to CNN, is expected to encourage supporters to accept the results of the election and to find "common ground."

Votes in Nevada, Michigan and Arizona were too close to call as of early Wednesday afternoon, but Trump's wins in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin seemed to seal the deal. Polls from recent weeks leading up to Election Day reported the race was tight.

Harris is also expected to call President-elect Donald Trump at some point on Wednesday to concede the 2024 presidential race. President Biden is also expected to call Trump and speak publicly about the election results, NBC News reported.

Harris launched her presidential campaign at the end of July after Biden withdrew from the race following Democratic calls for him to drop out due to his June debate performance. Harris locked up the Democratic nomination within two weeks but had about 100 days to sway voters compared to Trump, who announced his intention to run in November 2022 and cinched the Republican nomination in mid-March.

The Harris campaign focused on helping middle and lower-class families, making housing more affordable, bringing down the cost of healthcare and protecting reproductive rights. But the campaign seemed to struggle with connecting to working-class voters, with the Teamsters union declining to endorse either candidate for the first time in almost 30 years.