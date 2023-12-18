Victor Vector: Victor Wembanyama posts 2 solid lines vs. LeBron James and Anthony Davis with more stars on horizon

Welcome to the Victor Wembanyama experience. Come one, come all, for there is a 7-foot-4 Frenchman who can nutmeg you off the bounce, block your 3-pointers, step back from 3, put back his own stepback in two steps and dunk on you from a standstill outside the restricted area. Behold the human cheat code.

Here, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years, using Yahoo Sports' own default fantasy basketball settings to rank their production.

But first a few words ...

At least the losing streak ended.

The Spurs beat the Anthony Davis-less Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, snapping a franchise record-breaking skid of 18 straight losses. Victor Wembanyama totaled 13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a pair of blocks, spoiling another stellar statistical line from LeBron James (23 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds).

It marked the first meeting between James and his potential replacement as the face of the league. One fun moment came when James, trapped in the corner by Wembanyama's 8-foot wingspan, required the full power of his mental computer to process how to get his shot off, and he made a moon beam of a 3-pointer.

It was more than a cool moment, too. The only way out for the greatest player of a generation was a gimmicky shot, and he barely got his shot off. If this is what Wembanyama is capable of at 19 years old, imagine how dangerous he will be when his experience allows him to process every angle of the game.

Wembanyama was more impressive two nights earlier, when he dueled Davis in a loss to the LeBron-less Lakers. Wembanyama (30 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks) withstood a dedicated Davis (37 points, 10 rebounds, four steals) and owned crunch time. Reentering with 4:35 left and his Spurs trailing 108-96, Wembanyama scored 12 points over the next four minutes, including back-to-back stepback 3s. If not for a missed free throw — his only miss of any kind in the fourth quarter — and Malaki Branham's brain fart of a turnover, San Antonio would have capped a miraculous comeback, and one man was responsible.

The losing streak threatened to overshadow Wembanyama's positive contributions, but we should not lose sight of the fact that even his bad nights now are double-doubles with one handful of assists and another of blocks and steals — opposite the best the game has to offer. He has Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks next, Luka Dončić's Dallas Mavericks later in the week and the first-place Boston Celtics on the horizon. The losses will continue to mount, but Wembanyama's processing speed should only gain steam.

We will find out if it all comes out in the wash. That is what the tracker is for. Before we get started, a key:

Season averages: Points (FG%/3P%/FT%), rebounds, assists (turnovers), steals, blocks

Advanced: Player efficiency rating, true-shooting percentage, win shares per 48, box plus-minus

Through X games (record): Total PTS-REB-AST-STL-BLK, TO (FGA-FGM, 3PA-3PM, FTA-FTM)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week X): Default season settings

20. Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons

1981-82: 17 PTS (42/29/70), 7.8 AST (4.2 TO), 2.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 14.5 PER, 48.7 TS%, .046 WS/48, -0.8 BPM

Through 25 games (10-15): 395-55-148-42*-4*, 84* TO (143-322 FG, 2-16* 3P, 107-153 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 542.35

(*Some game-to-game statistics unavailable. Estimates based on season averages.)

19. Kevin Durant, Seattle SuperSonics

2007-08: 20.3 PTS (43/29/87), 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 15.8 PER, 51.9 TS%, .040 WS/48, -0.1 BPM

Through 25 games (7-18): 492-110-47-26-30, 83 TO (167-424 FG, 31-102 3P, 127-150 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 590.7

18. Yao Ming, Houston Rockets

2002-03: 13.5 PTS (50/50/81), 8.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 1.7 AST (2.1 TO), 0.4 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 57.0 TS%, .176 WS/48, 2.2 BPM

Through 25 games (15-10): 322-193-31-6-49, 51 TO (119-204 FG, 0-0 3P, 84-108 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 605.7

17. Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

1996-97: 23.5 PTS (42/34/70), 7.5 AST (4.4 TO), 4.1 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18 PER, 51.3 TS%, .065 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through 25 games (7-18): 443-94-137-42-8, 115 TO (147-380 FG, 44-132 3P, 105-162 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 648

16. Grant Hill, Detroit Pistons

1994-95: 19.9 PTS (48/15/73), 6.4 REB, 5 AST (2.9 TO), 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19 PER, 54.1 TS%, .097 WS/48, 2.0 BPM

Through 25 games (9-16): 428-115-96-44-23, 58 TO (148-320 FG, 3-13 3P, 129-160 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 685.5

15. Patrick Ewing, New York Knicks

1985-86: 20 PTS (47/0/74), 9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 17.4 PER, 52.6 TS%, .084 WS/48, 1.1 BPM

Through 25 games (7-18): 452-223-46-24-50, 84 TO (172-368 FG, 0-2 3P, 108-150 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 708.4

14. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

2018-19: 21.2 PTS (43/33/71), 7.8 REB, 6 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19.6 PER, 54.5 TS%, .101 WS/48, 3.9 BPM

Through 25 games (14-11): 426-161-104-26-8, 84 TO (146-341 FG, 53-143 3P, 81-102 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 752.55

13. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

2003-04: 20.9 PTS (42/29/75), 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 5.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18.3 PER, 48.8 TS%, .078 WS/48, 1.7 BPM

Through 25 games (6-19): 451-153-152-31-17, 90 TO (170-413 FG, 21-69 3P, 90-120 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 770.15

12. Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

1979-80: 18 PTS (53/23/81), 7.7 REB, 7.3 AST, 2.4 STL (4.0 TO), 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 60.2 TS%, .180 WS/48, 4.8 BPM

Through 25 games (16-9): 399-161-158-48-8, 84 TO (142-278 FG, 2-8 3P, 113-140 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 787.9

11. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

2010-11: 22.5 PTS (51/29/64), 12.1 REB, 3.8 AST (2.7 TO), 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.9 PER, 54.9 TS%, .152 WS/48, 2.6 BPM

Through 25 games (5-20): 507-297-75-20-17, 68 TO (199-392 FG, 0-1 3P, 109-192 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 811.6

10. Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

1997-98: 21.1 PTS (55/0/66), 11.9 REB, 2.7 AST (3.4 TO), 2.5 B LK, 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.6 PER, 57.7 TS%, .192 WS/48, 4.6 BPM

Through 25 games (15-10): 418-279-55-15-63, 77 TO (180-320 FG, 0-2 3P, 58-112 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 827.5

9. Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

1984-85: 20.6 PTS (54/0/61), 11.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 1.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.2 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.1 PER, 56.4 TS%, .168 WS/48, 2.1 BPM

Through 25 games (15-10): 478-281-38-25-60, 78 TO (194-373 FG, 0-0 3P, 90-154 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 836.15

8. Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1984-85: 28.2 PTS (52/17/85), 6.5 REB, 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 25.8 PER, 59.2 TS%, .213 WS/48, 7.3 BPM

Through 25 games (13-12): 629-131-107-60-33, 87 TO (236-482 FG, 2-11 3P, 155-184 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 872.1

7. Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

1979-80: 21.3 PTS (47/41/84), 10.4 REB, 4.5 AST (3.2 TO), 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.5 PER, 53.8 TS%, .182 WS/48, 4.5 BPM

Through 25 games (19-6): 454-253-112-47-18, 91 TO (186-405 FG, 8-27 3P, 74-90 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 877.75

6. Chris Paul, New Orleans Hornets

2005-06: 16.1 PTS (43/28/85), 7.8 AST (2.3 TO), 5.1 REB, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.1 PER, 54.6 TS%, .178 WS/48, 5.2 BPM

Through 25 games (11-14): 416-153-174-56-1, 62 TO (143-323 FG, 15-57 3P, 115-144 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 882.15

5. Dikembe Mutombo, Denver Nuggets

1991-92: 16.6 PTS (49/0/64), 12.3 REB, 3 BLK, 2 AST (3.5 TO), 0.6 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 16.5 PER, 54.0 TS%, .086 WS/48, 0.0 BPM

Through 25 games (10-15): 470-337-54-18-65, 100 TO (172-361 FG, 0-0 3P, 126-184 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 895.05

4. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

2023-24: 19 PTS (44/28/79), 11 REB, 2.7 AST (3.4 TO), 1.3 STL, 3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18.3 PER, 52.3 TS%, .015 WS/48, -0.5 BPM

Through 25 games (3-18): 455-263-65-32-71, 81 TO (170-390 FG, 34-121 3P, 81-103 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 999.25

3. Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets

1983-84: 21 PTS (52/25/66), 11.1 REB, 2.4 BLK, 2 AST (3.6 TO), 0.9 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.1 PER, 55.1 TS%, .108 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through 25 games (10-15): 539-318-63-17-73, 82 TO (223-420 FG, 0-1 3P, 93-140 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 1,000.5

2. David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

1989-90: 24.3 PTS (53/0/73), 12 REB, 3.9 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.1 TO), 1.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 26.3 PER, 59.7 TS%, .241 WS/48, 6.9 BPM

Through 25 games (19-6): 570-305-49-40-67, 75 TO (190-346 FG, 0-0 3P, 190-263 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 1,038.55

1. Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando Magic

1992-93: 23.4 PTS (56/0/59), 13.9 REB, 3.5 BLK, 1.9 AST (3.8 TO), 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.9 PER, 58.4 TS%, .163 WS/48, 3.5 BPM

Through 25 games (13-12): 557-373-41-20-97, 108 TO (211-396 FG, 0-1 3P, 135-237 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 8): 1,045.05