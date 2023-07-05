Victor Wembanyama will reportedly make Spurs debut vs. Brandon Miller, Hornets at NBA Summer League

BASKET-NBA-WEMBANYAMA French basketball player Victor Wembanyama demonstrates his skills following a news conference introducing the Spurs 2023 Draft Class, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 24, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

We've seen Victor Wembanyama work out in a San Antonio Spurs uniform. It appears now that we're close to seeing him play for the first time in the NBA.

Not in a game that counts, of course. But Wembanyama will make his Spurs debut on Friday at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, league inside Marc Stein reports. ESPN, which is broadcasting Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, appears to have confirmed the report. It's touting the matchup as "Wenbamyama's debut" in promotional copy.

Fans are anticipating seeing the French phenom. Since Stein's report, the NBA announced that Friday's Hornets-Spurs game has sold out.

The matchup will feature the top two picks from June's draft with Hornets forward Brandon Miller likewise expected to make his Las Vegas debut. It won't be his first game for the Hornets, though. He played Monday at the NBA's California Classic Summer League in Sacramento. He tallied 18 points, five rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 3 of 7 from 3-point distance against a Spurs team playing without Wembanyama.

On Friday — under the brighter lights of the league's Las Vegas summer showcase — he'll face off against Wembanyama in one of the most anticipated exhibitions in NBA history. Miller played 31 minutes in Monday's game against San Antonio. If fans in Las Vegas are lucky, but he and Wembanyama will see a similarly healthy workload.