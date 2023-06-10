Victor Wembanyama drops 8 points as Boulongne-Levallois gets blown out in Game 1 of LNB Finals

BASKET-FRA-ELITE-METROPOLITANS 92-ASVEL Metropolitan 92's French power forward Victor Wembanyama looks on during the French Elite basketball semi-final playoff match 2 between Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 and ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne at the Astroballe in Villeurbanne on June 4, 2023. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Before Victor Wembanyama gets selected No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft, he has an opportunity to lead his LNB Pro A team to a championship. Wembanyama and Boulongne-Levallois got off to a slow start in the LNB Finals on Saturday, losing 87-64 to Monaco in Game 1.

Wembanyama was held in check during the contest, scoring just 8 points on 3-of-8 shooting. He added seven rebounds, two assists and one impressive block to open the contest.

He also added a nice jumper near the end of the first quarter.

Armel Traore of Boulogne-Levallois led all scorers with 15 points. Three players on Monaco, Alpha Diallo, Mike James and Elie Okobo finished with double-digit points. Diallo led the way with 14 points.

Poor 3-point shooting and rebounding led to Boulogne-Levallois' downfall. The team shot just 3-of-16 from beyond the arc, good for 18.8%. Monaco hit 41.7% of its 3-point attempts. Wembenyama and Boulogne-Levallois were also dominated on the glass by Monaco, which snagged 15 offensive rebounds.

Wembanyama will look to get back on track when the two teams square off in Game 2 on Monday. The LNB Finals are a best-of-5 series, so Wembanyama and Boulogne-Levallois still have time to turn things around.

That might start with Wembanyama, who averaged 21 points per game in the regular season.