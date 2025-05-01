Warriors believe Rockets are targeting Stephen Curry's thumb injury during playoffs: 'I think it's pretty obvious'

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors leaves the court after his team was defeated by the Houston Rockets in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry isn't playing at 100 percent. Curry sustained a thumb injury back in January, and then re-injured that ailment right as the regular season came to a close. He's iced his thumb and received treatment on the injury during the team's playoff run.

The Houston Rockets are well aware of that.

During the Warriors' 131-116 loss in Game 5, the Rockets got called out for targeting Curry's injured thumb every time he took a shot. The Warriors' broadcast team was quick to mention the tactic.

The Rockets appear to be targeting Steph's thumb early on 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wT2bvvCOCw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 1, 2025

It was the perfect time for the broadcast team to mention the Rockets' strategy. After Curry released the ball, Rockets forward Dillon Brooks appeared to swing his hand to hit Curry's injured hand. Curry fell to the ground. When he got up, he appeared to argue with the refs over Brooks' antics. It may not have resulted in a foul, but Curry made officials aware he felt he was being targeted.

Curry finished with 13 points in the loss, going 4-for-12 from the field.

When asked about the situation after the game, Curry downplayed it, saying the injury is "something I am dealing with." He declined to make a big deal out of Houston's strategy, adding, "If it's a foul, they should call it."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and forward Draymond Green were more forthcoming with their thoughts. Green said the Rockets' strategy was "pretty obvious, but it is what it is" Green added, "I'm not one to come to cry to you about what the league should do."

Kerr explained that the Rockets swiping at Curry's injured thumb is within the rules, per ESPN.

"So the rule is once the shot has been released, you're allowed to hit a guy's arm," Kerr said. "And so what's happened in the league this year is, players always are, they're going to outsmart the rules. They know what they're doing. So players all over the league are just taking shots at guys' shooting hands after the release because they know it's not going to be a foul."

Kerr said he was confident the league would change the rule to prevent players from getting injured. He added the way the current rule is written is "the dumbest thing I've ever heard."

Brooks was asked whether he was targeting Curry's injury thumb and answered the question like a supervillain.

"I've been playing the game."

"If [someone] had an injured ankle, I would attack that ankle every single time," Brooks said. "So, whatever they're saying on the broadcast, they can keep saying it."

Brooks didn't deny the strategy. Since it's not technically a penalty, Brooks shouldn't face any repercussions for his comments. Given how much the issue came to light following the Warriors' loss in Game 5, however, it's possible officials will begin calling fouls if they feel the swiping becomes egregious.

While Curry did not have a great shooting night in Game 5, the thumb injury hasn't stopped him from putting up strong numbers throughout the series. Curry averaged 26 points and 6 assists during the first four games against the Rockets.

Despite Wednesday's loss, the Warriors still hold a 3-2 lead in the series. Curry will have one day to rest his ailing thumb before the Warriors take the court Friday for Game 6.