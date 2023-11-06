Warriors to host NBA All-Star Game in 2025 at Chase Center, Oakland Arena

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks, 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals Basketball: NBA Playoffs: A general wide angle view of the arena prior to the Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks game at Chase Center. Game 5. San Francisco, CA 5/26/2022 CREDIT: John W. McDonough (Photo by John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164071 TK1) (John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima)

The NBA All-Star Game is headed to the Bay Area.

The Golden State Warriors will host the 2025 All-Star weekend at the Chase Center in downtown San Francisco, the league announced on Monday afternoon. It will mark the first time the arena, which opened in 2019 when the Warriors moved from Oakland, will host the event and the first time that the Warriors have hosted the All-Star Game since 2000.

"It has been 25 years since the NBA All-Star Game was played in the San Francisco Bay Area, and we are delighted to bring the NBA's marquee event to Chase Center in 2025," Warriors owner Joe Lacob said in a statement . "In addition to the significant economic impact and tourism business that NBA All-Star will drive, we look forward to hosting various events in San Francisco and Oakland to bring together basketball fans from all over the world."

All-Star weekend in the Bay Area is set to start on Feb. 14, 2025, and will conclude with the actual All-Star Game on that Sunday. Several events will also take place at the Oakland Arena — formerly known as Oracle Arena, which is where the Warriors played before moving to the Chase Center.

This season's All-Star Game is scheduled for Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in February. The league announced last month that it will r eturn the game to a traditional format this season , too, with the Eastern Conference taking on the Western Conference. The NBA has used an All-Star Draft for the past six seasons, and has played an untimed fourth quarter that ends once a team hits the "final target score," which is otherwise known as an Elam Ending. Both of those tweaks are now gone.

The changes, Silver said, were done in part as an effort to try to make the game more competitive again. It’s unlikely that the adjustments will accomplish that, however, as that was the same goal the NBA had when it made the changes in the first place in 2018.

The 2024 All-Star weekend will kick off on Feb. 16, 2024.