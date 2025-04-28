Warriors star Stephen Curry wins NBA's Teammate of the Year Award

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 03: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of a game at Crypto.com Arena on April 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Another year, another award for Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. On Monday, the NBA announced Curry as its Teammate of the Year.

The NBA hands out the Teammate of the Year award to the teammate who displays selfless play and is a mentor to others. It's the first time in his career Curry has won the award.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the 2024-25 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year.



The award recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment to his team. pic.twitter.com/57iiqHNcEi — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 28, 2025

Prior to Monday's announcement, Curry was named one of 12 finalists for the award. Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell and Al Horford were also among the finalists listed for the award.

The league started voting on the award during the 2012-13 NBA season. Chauncey Billups won the award in its inaugural season. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley won the award last year. Conley and Jrue Holiday are the only players to win the award multiple times.

Curry put up yet another great statistical season with the Warriors. He averaged 24.5 points and 6.0 assists with Golden State in the regular season.

The Warriors finished the regular season 48-34, and earned the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. The team holds a tight 2-1 lead over the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets in the first round.

