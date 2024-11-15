Week 11 preview: Josh Allen's best weapon to beat KC? Can Bears show a pulse? | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 11. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 11 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.

In the second half of the show Tera Roberts joins Harmon to share her 'Make or Break' starts this week and identifies players that could make the difference between winning and losing in your fantasy leagues this weekend. The two end the show by sharing their best flex plays in Week 11:

(5:00) - Andy’s 3 burning fantasy questions heading into Week 11

(31:35) - The 3 matchups in Week 11 that deserve your attention

(54:00 - Tera’s make or break players in Week 11

(1:21:20) - Keys to winning: Matt and Tera’s player you need to start in Week 11

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts